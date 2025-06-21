Steve Jobs set high standards not just for himself but for the people he worked with.

What kind of boss was Apple founder Steve Jobs? Intimidating or inspiring? Well, the verdict is still out on this, but we have a story from his life that will tell you about his leadership style. This unique tech giant once shocked many at work when he gifted a secretary a brand new Jaguar car when she arrived late to work. Ron Givens, who was the director of quality at Apple from 1981-86, shared this anecdote in an interview with WRAL in 2011.

Givens claimed in the interview that when Jobs asked the employee why she was late, she told him that "her car had broken down."

Givens said, "That afternoon, he walks into her office, hands her a set of keys to a brand new Jaguar and says, 'Here, don't be late any longer.'"

The luxury car cost about $35,000 at the time - about $123,000 today (adjusted for inflation).

According to Givens, this story perfectly reflects the "paradox" in Jobs' leadership style. He calls him intimidating but inspiring. "He can motivate you a lot," Givens said.

At just 26, Steve Jobs was already making waves with his unpredictable yet compelling leadership style - roaming the halls one moment, asking engineers about small design changes one moment and handing out unexpected gifts the next.

Givens, nearly two decades older than Jobs, admitted that many of the young CEO's ideas initially seemed "stupid" - until his genius was revealed. He also remembers receiving a $1,000 Steuben-Glass apple from Jobs, but he did not explain it.

Steve Jobs set high standards not just for himself but for the people he worked with. He constantly strived for excellence and wanted "only A players". Jobs admitted that letting go of poor performers was "very painful" but necessary.

Pixar's Pete Docter revealed that Jobs would often make phone calls at 3 a.m., regardless of holidays or personal time. Speaking at a Fast Company event, Docter said Jobs' intensity often blurred the line between work and personal life.

"He wants to talk to you about it, you're ready," Docter said. According to the report, Docter admitted that he sometimes sends late-night emails himself, but added, "My wife is trying to stop me from doing that."

