Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, from influential business families, own the luxurious Gulita bungalow and have deep roots in Bagar, Rajasthan.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, a power couple from two of India’s most prominent business families, hold significant roles in their respective family businesses. Isha Ambani serves on the board of various major Reliance entities, including Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Jio Financial Services Limited, Reliance Foundation, Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Meanwhile, her husband, Anand Piramal, is the Executive Director of the Piramal Group, a Non-Executive Director of Piramal Enterprises Limited, and the Founder of Piramal Realty.

Their 2018 wedding was a grand affair that captured the attention of many. As a wedding gift, Ajay and Swati Piramal, Anand's parents, gave the couple an opulent home named Gulita. This luxurious bungalow, estimated to be worth around Rs 500 crore, is located in the upscale area of Worli, Mumbai. Covering a vast 50,000 square feet, Gulita has a unique 3D diamond-shaped structure with a striking glass facade, making it a prominent landmark. However, this is only one of the many valuable properties owned by the Piramal family.

The Piramal family also has strong roots in Bagar, a small town in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, where they own an ancestral haveli. The family has a history of giving back to the community, donating over 500 bighas of land in Bagar for educational and healthcare facilities, according to The Financial Express. The Piramal business empire traces back to Seth Piramal Chaturbhuj Makharia, who left Bagar for Mumbai in the early 20th century with only Rs 50, eventually building a successful textile business that laid the foundation for the Piramal legacy.

The ancestral haveli in Bagar, built in 1928, is now a heritage hotel, thanks to Neemrana Hotels, which specializes in converting historical sites into hotels. The haveli has a beautiful garden, two grand courtyards with pillar-lined pathways, and colorful frescoes depicting whimsical scenes like angels, airplanes, and deities in motor cars. The grand entrance gate, designed by Seth Piramal to welcome the Maharaja of Jaipur, who would visit on an elephant, adds to the charm.

Today, this historic haveli operates as the Piramal Haveli Heritage Hotel, with rooms starting at around Rs 5,625 per night, as listed on Booking.com. This transformation allows visitors to experience a blend of Rajasthan's cultural history with modern hospitality, keeping the Piramal legacy alive.