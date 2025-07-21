Startup founder rejects 4 IITians, reveals how they didn't fit his hiring criteria: 'We don't need...'

In the shared video, the startup founder described how the IITians didn’t match the energy and alignment. Explaining his hiring criteria, he said he is looking for individuals who can not only code but also think big and have a shared vision.

A video of a startup founder has stirred widespread debate online over his decision to turn down job applicants, all graduates of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). In times when every student is aiming for cracking competitive exams to study at IIT in the hope of a hefty salaried job, this case comes to light, drawing split opinions across the internet.



Startup founder rejects IITians over 'vibe' match?

The entrepreneur, who has pursued an online program from IIM Bangalore, shared a video explaining why he declined four IIT graduates despite their strong academic backgrounds. Highlighting elite education not aligning with culture, he shared the importance of vision, passion, and risk-taking ability. He said the technical capability alone cannot support his early-stage company while prioritising value on instinct and interpersonal chemistry to blend with the team dynamics.



In the shared video, the startup founder described how the IITians didn’t match the energy and alignment. Explaining his hiring criteria, he said he is looking for individuals who can not only code but also think big and have a shared vision. "We don't need just engineers but dreamers, believers, and visionaries," he said. He captioned the video, “Day 41 - Building a Billion Dollar Company by the end of 2026” Soon after, his comment section was flooded with strong reactions.

Internet reacts

A user stated, “This is probably the first time I’ve seen an entrepreneur say, 'If your energy doesn’t match, we can’t work with you!' — and it truly resonated with me. I’ve always had a sense when something feels off or isn’t meant to work out. Earlier, I used to ignore it, but over time, I’ve learned to trust that intuition and let it lead the way. Couldn’t agree more with what you said.” A second user commented, I've seen vibe coder, but first time in my life, I'm seeing vibe entrepreneur. Imagine you're getting fired, cause you ain't vibing with your team lead.”

A netizen slammed the entrepreneur, saying, I've seen vibe coder, but first time in my life, I'm seeing vibe entrepreneur. Imagine you're getting fired, cause you ain't vibing with your team lead.” Another user added, “Didn't know? Ditching the Italian and making a vlog on it will make him get views, only not the work needed for a start-up up. !!! It's quite a fascinating move !!! DITCHING IITIANS FOR JOB!!! QUITE a nice caption for seeking attention!! But the question is, is it worth it ?”