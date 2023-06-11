'No Apple iPhone, car': Startup co-founder explains why he doesn't own any luxuries despite earning Rs 1.5 lakh monthly | Photo: Twitter

A wise businessman understands when, where, and how to invest their money. No matter how much money you make, a significant portion of it is spent on your family and its obligations. A 23-year-old co-founder who makes over 1.5 lakh per month explained this by saying he doesn't own any luxuries and doesn't live alone since he has obligations to his parents and the future growth of his family.

Sushrut Mishra, a co-founder and content specialist at VC Media, published the tweet. Sushrut Mishra and Roshan Kr Sharma co-founded the business, which is a content production and marketing agency. Mishra said in a tweet that despite making over 1.5 lakh rupees a month, he does not live alone, possess an Apple product, or even a car or bike.

He gave his justifications, citing the duties of an Indian son who retired his parents, paid the bills, and made preparations for the coming years of his family. He stated, when asked why he tweeted about it, "I want to glamourize this."

His way of living served as inspiration for many internet users. Someone said, "That's the story of India. At 23 with salary of 35K - I did the same thing (year 2011)"

Another user commented, “Even I have all the above responsibilities but not sure why it’s stopping you to own bike and apple products." He further replied, “Family expenses. Sister's education and other expenses. Investments for the future. Mumma's medications. Savings for a home (as we still live in a village). And few other expenses which are obviously above the 'wants' I have."

