'Stand Up For Ukraine': President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's emotional message at Grammys 2022

President of the war-torn country Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doing every possible thing to save his country's democracy and end the war. On Sunday night, Zelenskyy appeared on screen at the Grammy Awards in a pre-taped speech amid the ongoing fierce battle with Russia.

In a video message to the Grammys 2022, President Zelenskyy urged for support in telling the story of Ukraine's invasion by Russia. The short video was presented just before John Legend's performance of his song, 'Free' with Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

During the performance, images from the war were shown on screens behind them. In the emotional message, Zelenskyy spoke about music and the toll of the ongoing war on Ukrainians. He spoke about musicians, who he said have traded their tuxedos for body armor, and children who draw 'swooping rockets' rather than 'shooting stars'.

"The war - What is opposite of music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people. Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars. Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died. And we'll never see them drawing. Our parents are happy to wake up in the morning in bomb shelters, but alive," Zelenskyy said in an emotional video message.

"Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can't hear them," Zelenskyy said. "But the music will break through anyway." "Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities," Zelenskyy said.

The Recording Academy, with its partner Global Citizen, prior to the ceremony highlighted a social media campaign called, 'Stand Up For Ukraine' to raise money and support during the humanitarian crisis.

