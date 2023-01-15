SRK's doppelganger recreates Pathaan's trailer, viral video divides internet

screengrab

New Delhi: The Internet is an amazing place, where every once in a while, a video goes viral and stuns us with its uniqueness. We all know that the entire social media is filled with celebrity lookalikes and every once in a while a video of doppelganger trends on the internet. One such video was posted by an Instagram user, @indori_srk. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger recreated the trailer of his upcoming film 'Pathaan' frame by frame. Yes, you can read that again. Before we say anything, you need to watch the clip first:

In the clip, one can see the man imitating the SRK’s expressions and eye movements. His dialogue delivery of the scene was also on-point and but many netizens were much not impressed. Wearing a black jacket with jeans, the man tried to look similar to the Bollywood actor.

Well the video went viral as it garnered more than 138,000 likes. Some were very impressed, while others were not pleased with the recreation of Pathan's trailer.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Pathaan in 144p,” posted a Twitter user. “Bhai ye kaha se kis angle se SRK lag raha hai,” shared another. “If he is SRK then i am obama,” commented a third. “Amazing man,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?

About Pathaan

For the first time, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham appear together in Pathaan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film will be released on January 25, 2023, during the Republic Day weekend, with Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. Shah Rukh Khan will play Pathaan, a RAW field agent, in the film. Pathaan's music was composed by Vishal-Shekhar, and the score was written by Sanchit and Ankit Balhara. When the first single, Besharam Rang, featuring Deepika Padukone, was released on December 12, 2022, it was a huge success.