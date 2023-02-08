SRK fans dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in Germany's freezing weather in viral video, King Khan reacts

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's big-budget action entertainer, has single-handedly brought relief to Bollywood, which has been in a slump for the past two years. The film recently crossed the Rs 800 crore mark globally and is still performing well at the box office. On January 25, the spy thriller was released in three languages.

@iamsrk Germany has been dancing with you too. In minus degrees Celsius I hope you’ll visit again sometime. pic.twitter.com/sAaP2rrvus —February 6, 2023

People are dancing to the upbeat songs, leaving reviews, discussing their favourite scenes, and much more from this spy film. Now video of fans in Germany dancing to the song Jhoome Jo Pathan has surfaced on the internet. Even Shah Rukh Khan was impressed by the epic dance performance. The now-viral video was dropped on Twitter by one of SRK's fan accounts. Watch it here:

The now-viral footage shows a group of people in Germany grooving to the song Jhoome Jo Pathan during the cold winter months. The group also performed the song's hook and absolutely nailed it. We are confident that you will enjoy watching the video as much as we did. "@iamsrk Germany has been dancing with you too. In minus degrees Celsius. I hope you'll visit again sometime." reads the video caption.

Oh yes Germany….thank u for dancing in the cold!! https://t.co/iq1CdeaAtB February 6, 2023

The video garnered attention of many, including King Khan himself. SRK took to the Twiiter and wrote, "Oh yes, Germany….thank u for dancing in the cold!!"

About Pathaan

Pathaan brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham for the first time. Siddharth Anand wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and Khan's follow-up to Zero (2018). The film came out on January 25, 2023, with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. Salman Khan also made an explosive cameo in the film. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays Pathaan, a RAW field agent. Vishal-Shekhar composed the music for Pathaan, and Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara wrote the score.