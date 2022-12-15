Recreation of SRK-Deepika starrer Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' goes viral; video leaves netizens in splits | Photo: Twitter/@moodydamsel

The audience's reactions to Pathaan's recently released hot song have been divided on social media. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and King Khan's sizzling chemistry can be seen in the hot number "Besharam Rang." The popular song from the Pathaan movie, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, has been recreated in a video that has surfaced online.

The hilarious viral video features a man imitating Deepika Padukone's "Besharam Rang" dance moves. In the video, a boy is seen imitating Deepika's sensual dance moves from the original song. Some of his friends are also shown in the popular video with him.

When it seems like the video can't get any funnier, a man impersonating King Khan enters the frame wearing his hat and sunglasses. The viral video has garnered a lot of attention on social media and given internet users heavy laughter dosage.

Watch the viral video here:

Best version of besharam rang song pic.twitter.com/ezPMVEjhdz December 14, 2022

The video was shared by a user that goes by the name ‘moodydamsel’ on Twitter along with the caption that reads, “Best version of besharam rang song’. The viral video has received over 700 likes and over 38,000 views on social media since it was posted. On the popular post, other internet users have left comments. One of them said, "still better than srk & deepika." Someone else remarked, "It was hilarious."

However, a portion of the audience is upset and agitated about the song. The infamous boycott gang has returned to social media thanks to Besharam Rang, and #BoycottPathaan is now one of the top trends on Twitter. Twitter users have also compared the song to Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor's Ghungroo, while others have claimed that it was lifted directly from the Race 2 movie's visuals.

READ | UP women constables groove to 'Patli Kamariya' at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir complex, police department takes action