'Srivalli' fever grips Korea as woman performs Allu Arjun's hook step with elan - WATCH viral video

South star Allu Arjun's latest film with Rashmika Mandanna, 'Pushpa: The Rise' is a hit among people and it is winning a lot of praise from people across age groups. The best part of the film is its catchy dialogues and the songs that have gone viral on social media since the film was released.

People love the movie so much that, Allu Arjun’s hook step from the song 'Srivalli' has started wildly trending online. From celebrities to air hostesses, everyone was seen participating in the 'Srivalli' challenge.

Now, a Korean woman’s video of performing the hook step to the song flawlessly has gone viral for obvious reasons. The video was posted on Instagram via @korean.g1 and currently has over 1.1 million views.