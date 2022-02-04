Srivalli Challenge! WATCH little girl perform hook step of Allu Arjun's song in THIS viral video

Allu Arjun's latest flick opposite Rashmika Mandanna, 'Pushpa: The Rise' has received massive praise from the audience amongst all age groups. The best part of the film is its catchy dialogues and especially the songs that have gone viral on social media since the film was released.

People across all age groups are seen grooving to its funky track 'Oo Antava' and have created a challenge for another song from the film, 'Srivalli'. From celebrities to the famous air SpiceJet air hostess, Uma Meenakshi, everyone was seen participating in the challenge.

Now, another video of a young girl is going viral who also attempted the Srivalli challenge and performed it with utter cuteness. The little girl recreated Allu Arjun's famous step from the film with the song playing in the background on television.

However, the little girl's name is Tania and this is not the first time she has gone viral. She has performed on many Bollywood songs on previous occasions.

Take a look at the video:

The video was captioned, "Coz it's TRENDING". The video has had over 19,000 likes since posted and netizens are loving this cute light-hearted performance.