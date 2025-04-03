This development marks a major step in enhancing transportation in Jammu and Kashmir, making travel faster and more comfortable for passengers.

Indian Railways is set to launch the much-awaited Vande Bharat Express in the Kashmir Valley this month. This new train service will improve connectivity and bring joy to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is expected to boost travel and tourism.

The first Vande Bharat train in Kashmir will be an ultra-modern, semi-high-speed train with eight coaches. It will operate between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) and Srinagar, running on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager of Northern Railway, confirmed the update, saying, “Initially, we plan to operate Kashmir’s first Vande Bharat train between Katra and Srinagar. Eventually, this service will be extended to Jammu Tawi. Only after that is established will we consider launching direct train services from other parts.”

Once the USBRL project is completed, train travel between Jammu and Srinagar will become a reality. The new train will reduce travel time significantly, cutting the Katra-Srinagar journey to just three hours compared to the current six to seven hours by road.

Currently, train services operate between Srinagar and Sangaldan in the valley. Once the railway line from Sangaldan to Katra is ready, these trains can be extended to Katra, further improving connectivity.

