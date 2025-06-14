Kavya Maran, 33, is a popular figure in the IPL circuit, often cheering passionately for her team, Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to tie the knot soon. Let's find out below more details about her wedding.

SRH owner Kavya Maran, who is always in the news for cheering her IPL team, has once again caught the limelight, but this time it's something very personal. Sunrisers Hyderabad's owner is reportedly all set to tie the knot with South Indian music composer and playback singer Anirudh Ravichander. Although no official announcements have been made, the couple's wedding preparations are allegedly underway, fueling speculation among fans and followers.

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran, 33, is a popular figure in the IPL circuit, often cheering passionately for her team, Sunrisers Hyderabad. As the daughter of media mogul Kalanithi Maran, chairman of the Sun Group, Kavya has made a name for herself with her animated reactions on social media.

Who is Anirudh Ravichander?

Anirudh Ravichander, on the other hand, is a sought-after music director in both South Indian cinema and Bollywood. With a career spanning over 13 years, he has composed music for top actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, and Mahesh Babu. His claim to fame began with the viral hit "Why This Kolaveri Di" in 2012.

Anirudh's relation with mega star Rajinikanth

Anirudh hails from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. His father, Ravi Raghavendra, is an actor, while his mother, Lakshmi, is a classical dancer. Notably, his aunt, Latha, is married to legendary actor Rajinikanth. This legacy of working in the film industry dates back to Anirudh's great-grandfather, K. Subramanyam, a pioneering filmmaker in the 1930s.

Anirudh's rumoured relationship with famous Indian actress

In 2023, Anirudh was linked to actress Keerthy Suresh, with rumours of a potential marriage. However, Keerthy clarified that while she sees marriage in her future, it isn't imminent, and dismissed the rumours as unfounded. Similarly, in March 2025, reports claimed Anirudh and Kavya were in a relationship, but his team denied the rumours, saying they were just platonic friends.

Kavya Maran and Anirudh's wedding buzz

Despite the lack of official confirmation, the couple's fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the grand event. With Kavya's estimated net worth of around Rs 30,000 crores and Anirudh's illustrious music career, their union is generating significant interest among fans and followers.