Jyoti Malhotra is a Youtuber and a travel vlogger, who has been arrested on charges of spying on India for the Pakistani intelligence agency and having links with the Pakistani officials. Her Instagram account, with lakhs of followers, has also been taken down. As per the ongoing National Intelligence agency (NIA)'s investigations, it has been revealed that Jyoti Malhotra, who hails from haryana, her family have deep roots in Pakistan. Her family used to live in Pakistan, before finally settling to Hisar.

Jyoti Malhotra family originally belonged to Bahawalpur, which is now in Pakistan. During the India Pakistan partition in 1947, like thousands of other families, her family also migrated to India. They first settled in Faridkot, Punjab. For 5 years, they lived in a rented home. Later the family moved to Hisar, part of the united Punjab.

Jyoti belongs to a well educated family. Her grandfather secured a job as a superintendent in the Civil Hospitals' CMO office in Hisar. Her uncle has worked in the electricity board and now retired. Jyoti's family lived in Dogran in Hisar and then shifted to Azad Nagar. However, due to conflict with Jyoti's uncle, her father Harish moved out and build a two room house in New Agrasen Colony.

'Spy' Jyoti's links with Pakistan

Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested under serious allegations for spying for Pakistan. She, 33, started her own YouTube channel 'Travel with JO', where she posted travel content, travelling to China and Pakistan. She has also been linked to a Pakistani official of high commission named Danish, who gave her a VIP treatment during her visit to Pakistan. In her videos, she used to travel to Pakistan and portray a 'positive' side of the terror-aiding Pakistan.

Her father, Harish has claimed that they had no clue that his daughter was involved din anti-national activities. her uncle also said that, "My father and I, both have served the country. We are shocked." Now the NIA is probing into her social media accounts, and their possible links with spreading anti-national propaganda in India.











