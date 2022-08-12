Spreading sugary joy: Bakery offers free cakes to orphans in viral photo, netizen rejoice

Social media users are melting over a touching photo of a shop that gives out free cakes to orphans up to the age of 14. IAS officer Awanish Sharan tweeted that the store was Kanak Sweets in Devariya, Uttar Pradesh. Twitter users have heaped admiration on the bakery's owner for their kind act.

Love and Respect for the Shop Owner. pic.twitter.com/aNcSfttPrV — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) August 12, 2022

Mr. Sharan tweeted, "Love and respect for the shop owner." The bakery's display counter is seen in the tweet, along with a glass case containing multiple cakes and a message that says "Free! Free! Free!" Cake is free for kids from the ages 0-14 who do not have a mother or father."

More than 1,370 people have shared the post, and it has more than 17,0020 likes. In the post's comments, many people expressed their gratitude to the bakery owner for taking this action.

"Lovely, Respect and God bless him," a user wrote in the comment section. Another wrote “Humanity frist & always!” Another wrote We can contribute for this noble work let me know the QR code or number."