The idea of discovering an extraterrestrial life on the Mars have promted and inspired the researchers to unearth more and more about the planet.

Mars, the earth's closet neighbour in the space and the fourth planet from the sun, is often a centre of curiosity among researchers. The idea of discovering an extraterrestrial life on the Mars have promted and inspired the researchers to unearth more and more about the planet.

From a bear face to frozen mineral flowers, a mysterious doorway, and fossilised animal tracks, the revealations on Mars have immensely ignited human curiosity.

In the series of discoveries, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Perseverance rover has captured an image, that is one of the grisliest yet: it looks, for all the world, like a desiccated, decaying human head, severed from any body, just withering away under the harsh light of the Sun, as per a report by Science Alert.

Captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover using its Right Mastcam-Z camera, the image was acquired on September 27, 2024 at the local mean solar time of 11:50:05.

According to Science Alert, the formation appears to be a chunk of sedimentary sandstone, like other rocks around it. Moreover, it is not unusual for Mars, where water is deemed to have flowed once.