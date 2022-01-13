Search icon
The incident was reported from the Imam Ali Dhaba in the Kakori police station area of Lucknow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 13, 2022, 08:51 AM IST

Spit game! Dhaba owner, 5 others arrested after cook caught on camera spitting on dough - WATCH viral video

Six persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh after a video of a cook spitting on the dough while making roti in the tandoor at a roadside eatery in the Lucknow area has surfaced on the internet.

The incident was reported from the Imam Ali Dhaba in the Kakori police station area of Lucknow. In the video, two cooks were seen making rotis in a tandoor. One of them was seen spitting on the dough, even as the other cook stood there unfazed and continued with his work.

A case was registered against hotel owner Yakub and employees named Danish, Hafiz, Mukhtar, Firoz and Anwar after the video surfaced, the police said.

