Mishra, a skilled ventriloquist from Jaipur, uses his unique talent to bring his puppets to life, creating an illusion that they are speaking on their own. His performance in front of Premanand Maharj was no exception, leaving the saint and the audience in awe of his skill.

A video of spritual leader Premanand Maharaj is going viral on social media, in which he can be seen uncontrollably after having a conversation with talking puppets Jojo and Johny.

In the now-viral video, Jaipur's ventriloquist Rahul Mishra can be seen using his puppets, Jojo and Johnny, to converse with Maharaj ji, leaving him in absolute stitches.

According to Mishra, Maharaj ji was so impressed with his performance that he was called back for an encore. The spritual leader even rewarded Mishra's puppets with a cash prize of Rs 500 each and offered him prasad.

Rahul Mishra's video has been viewed and shared widely on social media, with many praising his unique talent and ability to bring joy to others. The ventriloquist has gained a significant following online, with his videos on YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms going viral regularly.

Since being uploaded, the video has gained over 1 million views, more the 500 likes and numerous comments.

Meanwhile, Mishra's journey as a ventriloquist began with his interest in theater, but he soon discovered his true calling as a puppeteer. With the help of his friends, he created his first puppet and began creating videos that showcased his unique talent. Today, he is one of the most popular ventriloquists in India, known for his hilarious performances and ability to bring joy to others.