Spider-Man arrives to rescue Mumbaikars! Viral video shows a masked man draining waterlogged roads in Mumbai with a mop in hand - WATCH

Mumbai Rains: Drivers are having a hard time getting their cars out of the roads, which have literally become rivers. In one case, someone wearing a Spider-Man costume has been seen draining water from a road.

Mumbai Rains: Heavy rains are already causing havoc in Mumbai and its suburbs. Rains in Mumbai have intensified over the past two days, generating significant water accumulation and impacting road traffic. Bhiwandi is also experiencing severe rainfall. The vegetable market at Teen Batti Naka has accumulated a considerable amount of water, causing significant difficulties for the residents. Shopkeepers have suffered losses due to the water piled on the road. Meanwhile, a funny scene was witnessed on the roads in Bhiwandi. A video of Spiderman draining water from Bhiwandi's major market has gone viral on social media.

The local residents were also shocked to see this scene on the road because the municipal corporation was supposed to do this work, but they chose not to, so the people are now bearing the brunt of it. In the video, you can see that it is raining heavily. At this point, a person dressed as Spider-Man is seen getting into the water that has accumulated on the road and pushing the water with a wet mop, picking up a garbage bag stuck in the water and throwing it aside. The viral video was posted on Instagram with the caption, "Bahout paani khali karna h abhi."

Authorities stated Tuesday that hundreds have been homeless and six people have been killed as a result of the heavy rains that have hammered several districts of Maharashtra over the past several days, causing floods, traffic jams, and significant agricultural damage. The next 48 hours would be critical for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, which are still on high alert, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who discussed the flood situation with the disaster management department.