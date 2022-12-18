'To shayad dikh sakte hain Bhagwan...': SpiceJet pilot's poetic inflight announcement wins hearts on internet

'To shayad dikh sakte hain Bhagwan...': SpiceJet pilot's poetic inflight announcement wins heart on internet (Photo: Screengrab from the viral video)

SpiceJet viral video: Usually, some passengers on a flight do not pay attention to the inflight announcements made by pilots as they may sound dull to them. However, several pilots make the same announcement in a unique way to make the flight easier for passengers.

One such announcement on a SpiceJet plane is going crazy viral on the internet and it is winning the hearts of the netizens because of the pilot's entertaining and poetic announcement.

A video of a SpiceJet pilot's hilarious poetic announcement has been shared by a passenger onboard a Delhi to Srinagar flight. The clip is shared by user Eepsita on Twitter and is making the internet chuckle.

"In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing!" Eepsita wrote on Twitter along with a video.

The video has garnered over 129.1k views and over 5k likes. In the video, the pilot can be heard sharing the details of the flight in a quirky manner with rhyming sentences. The passengers on the flight can also be heard chuckling after hearing the announcement. Check the viral video below:

