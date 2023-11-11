SpiceJet employee faces verbal assault as woman expresses frustration over flight delay in viral video

A viral video capturing a female passenger berating a male SpiceJet employee over a delayed flight has sparked discussions on social media.

In a recent viral video, a female passenger was captured berating a male SpiceJet employee, drawing attention to the difficulties that airline staff often face when dealing with tense situations. The video, which has made rounds on social media platforms, prominently features the woman expressing her frustration over a delayed flight.

Dear @flyspicejet what action you have taken against this abuse and assault on your Male employee by a female passenger? If the flight gt delayed its your fault and not of this Male employee of yours. Will you tolerate the same against a Female employee of yours by a Male… pic.twitter.com/E8bbvydzk7 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) November 6, 2023

The video's accompanying caption has sparked conversations about the need for airlines to address abuse and assault against their employees impartially, regardless of the gender of those involved. It underscores that the responsibility for flight delays does not lie with individual staff members and raises concerns about the potential existence of gender-based double standards in handling such incidents.

The caption reads, "Dear @flyspicejet what action you have taken against this abuse and assault on your Male employee by a female passenger? If the flight gt delayed its your fault and not of this Male employee of yours. Will you tolerate the same against a Female employee of yours by a Male Passenger? Please update."

This viral video has ignited a broader discussion on social media platforms, emphasizing the importance of treating airline personnel with respect, irrespective of their gender. Numerous users have taken to their accounts to voice their opinions on the challenges faced by airline staff when dealing with irate passengers and have called for a consistent and just approach in managing incidents of passenger misconduct.

Reactions to the video have been varied, with many expressing their concerns and opinions:

One individual commented, "Where are the security personnel? This uncivilized behavior should have resulted in the removal of this woman from the airport."

Another commenter noted, "If it were a male passenger, the police would have promptly arrested him."

A third person emphasized, "This behavior is unacceptable."

A fourth commenter demanded, "Provide us with an answer, @flyspicejet #spicejet."

A fifth person succinctly wrote, "Very bad behavior."