SpiceJet air hostesses groove to Kriti Sanon’s Param Sundari – WATCH viral video

Dancing is considered to be therapeutic and Instagram’s favourite air hostess Uma Meenakshi seems to a firm believer of that. The much-loved SpiceJet air hostess has come up with another dancing video.

The new video shows Uma dancing with two of her colleagues on a remix version of Kriti Sanon’s song “Param Sundari”.

The three girls can be seen dressed in their SpiceJet air hostess uniforms, wearing black face masks. Clearly, they are having fun while maintaining proper Covid necessary protocols.

The video starts with them slowly entering the frame and then taking positions to show some amazing moves to Kriti Sanon’s song.

The video, was shared on Instagram, with the caption including lots of hashtags like #flywithuma #umafamdam #friendsforever #loveislove #ankituma #love #feelthereel and lots more.

Watch the viral video:

While the video was posted a couple of days ago, it continues to entertain Instagram users who can’t stop themselves from showering praises on the girls’ amazing dance moves. An Instagram user commented, “Absolutely beautiful”. Another one said, “Very good dance”.

Showering blessings upon the happy girls, another Instagram user said, “Stay blessed, all of you.”

The now-viral video has already received almost 32,000 likes.

Uma was earlier spotted grooving to AP Dhillon’s ‘Kehndi Hundi Si’ song. The video garnered over 1.3 million views on Instagram. It was shared with the caption, “Dil tera jab tutuga to pata laguga”.

Aren’t her dance moves too cute to handle?

Also, WATCH: At Rs 15257, these French fries are costlier than Apple Airpods 2