SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi dances to Yo Yo Honey Singh's ‘Alcoholic’ song - Watch VIRAL video

Photo via Uma Meenakshi's Instagram

SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi is a viral sensation and popular among Instagram users for her dancing videos. A video of Uma dancing on Yo Yo Honey Singh’s 'Alcoholic' is currently going viral on social media.

In the video, the SpiceJet air hostess can be seen dancing to the popular Honey Singh song wearing a black top and green skirt, paired with white sneakers. The song, titled 'Alcoholic', was featured in the 2014 film 'The Shaukeens' starring Akshay Kumar and Lisa Haydon.

What stands out in the video are Uma's stellar expressions and the ease with which she performs the song. The video seems to be recorded by one of her friends. The video is being massively shared and seen by users and has more than 14,000 likes on it already.

Watch the viral video here.

Netizens have also reacted to the video and showered love on it. One user wrote, "osm lovely lovely beautiful," while another commented, "so wonderful." A third user wrote, "Wow! I'm so impressed...You are so gifted at this...finally You're matchless my dear."

For the unversed, Uma Meenakshi is a senior flight attendant and has more than 930K followers on Instagram. Uma Meenakshi, the SpiceJet air hostess, is quite an Internet sensation.