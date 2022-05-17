Headlines

SpiceJet air hostess dances to Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Lat Lag Gayi' song, watch viral video

The video is being massively shared and seen by the users and has more than 10,600 likes on it within 24 hours.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2022, 08:09 AM IST

Videos of a SpiceJet air hostess dancing to various popular Bollywood songs often go viral on social media. Now, a new video of the same air hostess dancing to Jacqueline Fernandez's famous song 'Lat Lag Gayi' is being massively shared online. 

In the video, the SpiceJet air hostess named Uma Meenakshi can be seen dancing to the popular song from the film 'Race 2' wearing her red and black uniform. By the video, it looks like Uma was killing some time while waiting to board the flight. 

In the video currently going viral on Instagram, Uma Meenakshi can be seen dancing like no one's watching on 'Lat Lag Gayi'. The video is being massively shared and seen by the users and has more than 10,600 likes on it within 24 hours. 

She captioned the video saying, "Mujhe tto teri lat Lag gayi lag gayi." Uma Meenakshi has more than 8 lakh followers on Instagram.

Watch the viral video here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@yamtha.uma)

What stands out in the video are Uma's stellar expressions and the ease with which she performs the song. The video seems to be recorded via self-timer. 

Many users also commented on the video with heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, "Freestyle of the phenomenal dancing style fully obsessed by me," while another commented, "So cute and mind blowing and fabulous looking princess." 

