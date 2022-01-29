SpiceJet air hostess takes on Allu Arjun's hook step from the film 'Pushpa' - WATCH viral video

After going viral for dancing on AR Rahman's famous 'Take it easy Urvashi' and Sara Ali Khan's latest dance number 'Chaka Chak' from 'Atrangi Re', this air hostess has posted another video of herself that has gone viral.

Spicejet air hostess, Uma Meenakshi is famous for posting dance videos on an empty flight. She recently posted another video where she is seen copying Allu Arjun's hook step from the song 'Srivalli' from his latest film Pushpa has taken the internet by the storm.

She captioned the video, "Tried the slippers scraping dance but I think it looks as if my arm is broken."

Take a look at the video:



Netizens as usual are loving her fun-loving attitude and her dance.

For the unversed, Pushpa is Allu Arjun's latest film that was released on an OTT platform Amazon Prime.