SpiceJet Air Hostess grooves to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi – WATCH viral video

The SpiceJet air hostess who earlier went viral for dancing to AP Dhillon’s 'Excuses' song has once again taken over Instagram. The talented girl has been spotted dancing on Gangubai Kathiawadi movie’s song ‘Dholida’. The movie featuring Alia Bhatt is set to release on February 25.

While netizens are waiting to see Alia’s unique performance in her upcoming movie, this air hostess has gone viral for dancing on the ‘Dholida’ inside an aircraft.

The viral video shows air hostess Uma Meenakshi wearing her SpiceJet uniform while she grooves to the famous song’s hook steps. She is seen dancing with a wide smile on her face as she matches every beat of the song.

The girl has shared the video with the caption – “Dholida trend in the aircraft.” The talented woman has also tagged actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn to this viral video.

If you haven’t watched the video yet, watch it now -

Uma shared the video on her Instagram profile. Soon after it went viral with over 4.2 lakh views. Netizens couldn’t stop praising the girl for her amazing moves.

Many took to the comments section to praise her performance. An Instagram user commented, “Very nice” with fire emojis. Other one said, “Awesome”.