SpiceJet air hostess dances to VIRAL 'Lazy Lad' song at airport - WATCH video

Few weeks ago, the video of an Indigo air hostess grooving to superhit song Manike Mage Hithe on an empty flight went viral and since then several videos of airhostesses dancing to viral songs have taken Internet by storm.

SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi, who had earlier posted a video dancing to Navrai Majhi, posted a new video and the clip has gone viral within no time.

In the new video, Uma can be seen dancing to the song Lazy Lad. It is to be noted that social media users are currently in love with this song due to a challenge that started few days ago. Uma has nailed the challenge and the video is simply adorable.

The video has got over 53,000 views so far with netizens posting positive comments for Uma.

“Wow, beautiful dance performance,” a user said.

Another user commented, “Amazing.”