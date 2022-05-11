Spell by Satan or Scarlet Witch? Blood-red sky visible in China’s Zhoushan, netizens call it ‘apocalypse’

Photo - Twitter

There are many rare space phenomena occurring every day, which make the moon or the clouds appear in different colours. Though the world is now used to auroras and blood moons, a rare phenomenon in China took the citizens by surprise.

A city in China recently witnessed the sky turn a blood-red colour during the evening, which prompted social media users to speculate the reason behind the occurrence. The strange phenomenon was recorded in the Zhoushan area on May 7.

The sky in the Chinese city turned a fierce red colour during the evening, and photos and videos from the incident started going viral on social media. Netizens also tried to understand the reason behind such a strange and unusual colour of the sky.

Some feared that the colour of the sky changed over the weekend due to an out-of-control fire nearby, while others called it doomsday and said that the end of the world is near. Netizens also said that the colour of the sky signifies the heralding of the apocalypse.

Many netizens also said that the red skies were caused by Satan himself, as the end of the world is near. Meanwhile, some internet users attributed the red colour to the famous Marvel movie character Scarlet Witch, who is played by Elizabeth Olsen.

Blood red sky in ZhoushanChina, on the evening of May 7th, a result of Rayleigh Scattering? pic.twitter.com/iGlrtN5VTq — Tong Bingxue (@tongbingxue) May 8, 2022





Red sky in Zhoushan, China, on the evening of May 7th, 2022!!#RedSky #China pic.twitter.com/gcjPrdr2PN — My thoughts too (@my_thoughts_too) May 9, 2022

The Red Sky seen in China is confirmed to be due The Scarlet Witch’s illusion.



Source: TMZ pic.twitter.com/70NXBfL8rS — Mehmet Witch (@WeBeenCroft) May 8, 2022

Finally, experts urged the citizens of the area and explained the reason behind the red colour of the sky in the Chinese city of Zhoushan. Experts said that the red colour was due to a fishing boat that was harvesting Pacific saury fishes.

The red light from the fishing boat was being refracted across the sky in a rare phenomenon was being refracted across the sky, which was cloudy with likely precipitation. Weather experts also confirmed that there is no fire is reported in the area, so there is no need to panic.

