Headlines

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

Specially-abled dog receives custom wheelchair from Mercedes-Benz, viral video melts hearts

Who will be CSK captain after MS Dhoni’s retirement? Ambati Rayudu reveals top pick; not Ben Stokes, Jadeja

Centre vs Opposition war of words over Manipur violence: BJP rakes up Malda incident, Congress reacts

UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

AI imagines South stars playing Cillian Murphy's titular role in Oppenheimer

6 morning drinks for weight loss

5 healthiest sweet dishes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

This film producer is Virat Kohli’s brother-in-law; signed Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon, Netflix; his hit movies are…

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

HomeViral

Viral

Specially-abled dog receives custom wheelchair from Mercedes-Benz, viral video melts hearts

Taking a leap of faith, Henry reached out to Mercedes-Benz, not knowing what to expect. To his surprise and delight, the luxury carmaker responded with an outpouring of support and eagerness to contribute to Bunny's well-being.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: In the digital age, social media has become a powerful platform for heartwarming stories that showcase the positive impact of human kindness. Among the countless tales of love and empathy, one story that touched the hearts of many was that of Bunny, a sweet rescue dog who found a new lease on life, thanks to Mercedes-Benz.

The story unfolded when Henry Friedman, an animal rescuer, stumbled upon Bunny, a lovable canine who had suffered a tragic accident, leaving her unable to walk with her hind legs. Despite the adversity she faced, Bunny's spirit shone through, and her story began to resonate with people worldwide.

As Henry shared images of Bunny's rescue and recovery journey on social media, the story reached countless compassionate souls. One individual, deeply moved by Bunny's determination, remarked that she deserved a special gift - her very own Mercedes! This comment sparked an idea in Henry's mind - why not approach the luxury brand to see if they would lend a helping hand to this deserving pup?

Taking a leap of faith, Henry reached out to Mercedes-Benz, not knowing what to expect. To his surprise and delight, the luxury carmaker responded with an outpouring of support and eagerness to contribute to Bunny's well-being.

The announcement came with anticipation and excitement. The caption on Bunny's story read, "She deserves the Mercedes-Benz of wheelchairs" - a sentiment echoed by all who had followed her journey. The promise of a customized wheelchair from the iconic brand drew widespread attention and empathy, building up to the much-anticipated Part 2 of Bunny's story.

In the second part, cameras captured the touching scene at a Mercedes showroom, where employees rallied around Bunny with smiles of admiration and care. With expertise and compassion, they set to work, meticulously crafting a wheelchair tailored to Bunny's unique needs. As the process unfolded, Bunny's joy was palpable,as if she understood that her life was about to take a wonderful turn.

Finally, the moment arrived, and Bunny was placed in her new set of wheels. With excitement and enthusiasm, she took her first steps - or rather, rolls - in the luxurious wheelchair. The room filled with applause, celebrating the triumph of compassion and innovation, as Bunny embraced her newfound freedom and mobility.

The caption for this heartwarming scene read, "BUNNY'S BENZ!! And it's SO much more than just a badass wheelchair - These wheels will significantly broaden Bunny's world and make her much more adoptable!" Indeed, the customized wheelchair not only restored Bunny's ability to move but also expanded her possibilities, making her an even more appealing candidate for adoption.

The tale of Bunny and her Mercedes-Benz wheelchair resonated with countless people worldwide, sparking discussions about the profound impact of kindness, compassion, and the willingness to extend a helping hand to those in need - regardless of species.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries approves Rs 9 dividend per share for FY 2023

How to Get a Crown on TikTok Profile Picture?

Josephine Chaplin, actress and Charlie Chaplin's daughter, dies at 74

'Grow up a bit': Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC for leaving out Babar Azam from World Cup 2023 promotional video

Not Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Ram Charan's Game Changer, or Jr NTR's Devara, this is the most-awaited Telugu film of 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE