Specially-abled man rides cycle with his crutches, viral video leaves Internet teary-eyed

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: If you need a little push to get started on something, we have a video that will do the trick and may even inspire you.There are tough times,but sometimes people are tougher and this specially-abled man proved that fact. In a video that has gone viral online, a specially-abled man can be seen riding cycle with the help of his crutches. We are sure you will watch the entire clip on loop, just like us, to soak in all the inspiration.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by a page called @umda_panktiyan. In the short clip, the specially-abled man carrying a big smile on his face can be seen riding the bicycle with the help of his crutches. The clip surely gonna warm your heart and you should not miss it.

Shared on October 11, the clip has garnered over 64,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. While some couldn’t stop praising man’s ‘never give up’ spirit, others described how the clip was extremely inspirational. Many people simply flooded the video with heart and clapping hands emojis. "this is so inspirational.. salute to him'" a user wrote.

Another user commented, "this video is source of my constant motivation."