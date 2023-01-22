Specially-abled man pulls cart with one hand, viral video inspires internet

In a video that has gone viral online, a specially-abled man can be seen pulling a cart with one hand.

New Delhi: If you need some motivation to get started on something, we have a video that will help and may even inspire you. There are difficult times, but people can be even tougher, as this specially-abled man proved. In a video that has gone viral online, a specially-abled man can be seen pulling a cart with one hand. Yes, you heard it right! We are sure you will watch the entire clip on loop, just like us, to soak in all the inspiration. Watch it here:

Aamir Khan, a Twitter user, shared the now-viral video. In the 11-second video, a disabled man is seen pulling a heavily loaded cart with clothes on it with one hand. He was walking with his crutch in the other hand so that he could walk properly.

Inspiring, isn't it?



The video, which was shared on January 17, has over 163,000 views and is still growing. While some couldn't stop praising the man's "never give up" attitude, others said the video was extremely inspiring. Many people simply flooded the video with emojis of hearts and clapping hands. "This is so inspiring.. salute to him," one user said.

"This video is a constant source of motivation for me," another user said.



