Specially-abled man feeds water to thirsty monkey, viral video leaves internet teary-eyed

Screengrab

New Delhi: Humanity and patience are two qualities that the world desperately needs, and this video of a specially-abled man with a monkey perfectly exemplifies both. The video which is shared on Twitter by a user named @Gulzar_sahab shows a specially-abled man in a poor condition offering water to a thirsty monkey. The thirsty ape can also be seen calmly gulping water. For this, the kind man not only earned respect from the netizens but was also labeled as a 'true hero'. Take a look here:

The viral video starts with a man offering water to a thirsty monkey. Isn't it heartwarming? This endearing clip, without a doubt, teaches an important lesson about humanity. People's hearts have now been won by the short segment. There's a chance it'll have the same effect on you, and we're confident you'll watch the entire clip on a loop.

READ: Little boy sells Bhel Puri with big smile; Viral video leaves Internet teary-eyed

The video has amassed a whooping 100,000 views since it was shared. Netizens admired the man's act of kindness, and and the short clip struck a chord with them. Users flooded the comment section with their heartwarming reactions.

“You are right sir Jo dil Se amir hote hai Khuda Unke sath hote hai....com” wrote a Twitter user. “Kya khoob dosti ko dikhaya hai, maza aa gya, ae dost tune to aaj sach me rulaya hai!” shared another. “Perhaps being poor is an excuse, the reality is that only the poor feed others,” posted a third.

Earlier also a video of a homeless man feeding milk to dog went crazy viral on social it. If you haven't seen it yet, watch it here: