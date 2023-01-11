Specially-abled girl dances her heart out to 'Kaddu Katega' song, viral video wins hearts

Screengrab

New Delhi: While scrolling through our social media feeds, we frequently come across dance videos that not only keep us entertained but also inspire us to get up and shake a leg. And this video, which is making waves online, is no exception. In it, one can see a specially-abled girl dancing to 'Kaddu Katega' from R... Rajkumar film, and her moves, energy, and on-point expressions got netizens vibing. The girl in the video is identified as Megha and the clip is shared on her official Instagram handle.

Dressed in beautiful red attire, Megha danced her heart out to 'Kaddu Katega' song from R... Rajkumar film. The girl showcased killer dance moves and took over the performance with the utmost grace and panache. She even aced the hook step of the song. We are sure that you will watch the clip on a loop, just like us.

After being shared online, the video received over six million views. Netizens absolutely loved watching the video and expressed their praise in the comments section. The comment section is flooded with heart and fire emojis.

"Chalo mana ke aap ke hands nhi hai per sach kahu na tumhare face itna pyara hai ki phele aap ke hath per nhi aap ke chre per nazer gyi mare your so cute belive me l," posted an individual. Another wrote, "This is so wholesome." "Wow you are so beautiful.. I am your biggest fan maam.. god bless you," shared a third with heart emoticons.