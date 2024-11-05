Sharing the post on Instagram, Yash wrote, “Another great meeting with the legend himself! As I reunited with the incredible Virat Kohli in Mumbai, it was a special moment to gift him the Lord Hanuman portrait.”

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli turned 36 today, November 5. With a career that has lasted more than 15 years, Kohli has established himself as one of the greatest players in cricket history. His remarkable achievements and numerous awards highlight his commitment and effort, earning him the status of a true icon in the cricketing world.

Kohli's popularity continues to be unparalleled among fans, even during times when his performance on the field has not been at its best. As his birthday approached, a devoted fan, artist Yash Prajapati, garnered attention by presenting Kohli with a hand-painted portrait of Lord Hanuman.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Yash wrote, “Another great meeting with the legend himself! As I reunited with the incredible Virat Kohli in Mumbai, it was a special moment to gift him the Lord Hanuman portrait.”

This touching gesture occurred in Mumbai, where Prajapati personally handed the artwork to Kohli in his hotel room. The encounter was recorded in a video posted on Instagram, featuring the two sharing a warm interaction, with Kohli showing his gratitude through a handshake and taking photos together.

The former captain has continuously expressed his gratitude to his fans, frequently acknowledging their steadfast support through sincere gestures. This deep connection is reflected in his interactions with admirers, ensuring they feel appreciated regardless of his performance on the field. His skill in nurturing this relationship has kept fans supporting him, highlighting his character both in and out of the game.

Kohli's cricketing accomplishments are remarkable. He holds the world record for the most centuries in One Day Internationals (ODIs) with 50, surpassing his idol, Sachin Tendulkar. Additionally, he is the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history, having scored 1,292 runs and winning the Player of the Tournament award on two occasions.

In Test cricket, Kohli has accumulated 9,040 runs across 118 matches, which includes 29 centuries. He is recognized as India's most successful Test captain, having secured 40 victories in 68 matches, resulting in a win percentage of 58.82.

However, despite his remarkable career, Kohli has encountered difficulties in recent months, particularly during India's home Test season, where he could only score 192 runs in 10 innings. However, there are strong expectations for Kohli in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, especially considering his outstanding record against Australia, having amassed 2,042 runs at an average of 47.48, which includes eight centuries.