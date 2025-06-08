As per her, the original fare shown on the Rapido app was Rs 290, but the driver demanded Rs 390, triggering a heated argument between them.

A video from Bengaluru has once again erupted a language debate after a woman and an auto-rickshaw driver indulged in a heated argument. This incident reportedly took place when an auto driver allegedly demanded extra money from the woman commuter.

The video features an auto driver, and a woman paning the camera towards him and can be heard saying, 'Why are you asking more than what Rapido is showing?' In an attempt to clarify the issue, she called out to the passing by auto rickshaw and said, "Bhaiya, come here, I am getting scared of him (the Rapido auto driver)."

Meanwhile, the auto driver can be heard repeatedly telling her in Kannada: “Speak in Kannada. How can you use Hindi in Bengaluru? Speak the local language first.” The woman replies calmly, saying, “I understand what you’re saying. I’m trying to learn Kannada. But we also contribute to the economy here.”

The video has since been shared many times online. Some users defended the drivers, while others supported the woman, saying this is pure harassment.

One user wrote, 'Ask him to stop accepting rides from North Indians... let's see how his home runs without it.'

Another user said, 'What the hell is wrong with these people? First, it was everything else, now this ‘know our language’ nonsense? Are we seriously going to start fighting over language, too? How low can it get?'

A third user commented, 'Just show him the app and pay what it shows and keep walking! Why even fight and waste time!'

