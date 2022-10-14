Search icon
Spanish newspaper's snake charmer cartoon for Indian economy sparks massive debate on internet

La Vanguardia's title, "The hour of the Indian Economy," recognised India's economic superiority, but social media users thought it was racist.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

There has been online backlash against a Spanish newspaper for exploiting a snake charmer stereotype in an article on India's economy. While the cover recognised India's economic prowess with the headline "The hour of the Indian Economy," social media users pointed out the irony of the employment of a "racist stereotype" in the publication's design.

Sharing the post, Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha wrote,”Quite cool that the world is taking notice, but the cultural caricaturing, a snake charmer to represent India, is an insult. Wonder what it takes for this to stop; maybe global Indian products?”

While most other major economies have been failing since Covid-19, India's has been thriving. On October 9th, the graphic appeared in La Vanguardia, a Spanish daily. 

There has been lots of criticism among the Twitter users, especially Indian users. One user commented,“The world is recognising us. That's all that matters! The snake charmer will soon be replaced by entrepreneurs and farmers of India!” Another user said,”Nagin and sapera to represent the India of 2022.” 

Another user commented,”Stop diminishing India. You didn't have ZERO until India provided.” Another commented,” You can’t do much about their mediocre minds! Just hope that they will come out of their biases.”

