Footballer Gavi reportedly rejected Princess Leonor's proposal and is now dating stylish influencer Ana Pelayo.

Spain and FC Barcelona’s young football star Gavi is making headlines – but this time, it’s not for his game. Instead, his love life has caught everyone’s attention. Reports claim that Gavi rejected Spain’s Princess Leonor, sparking curiosity about who he is currently dating.

According to media stories, Princess Leonor had shown interest in Gavi, and there were even a few meetings between them. It is believed that the princess wanted to date him, but Gavi turned down the proposal. Soon after, a video of Gavi with another girl went viral – and it wasn’t just anyone. The video showed him hugging and kissing a girl named Ana Pelayo in public, clearly hinting at their relationship.

Though Gavi and Ana haven’t spoken openly about their romance, their appearance together has led people to talk. Especially since the news of Princess Leonor being rejected, all eyes have been on Ana Pelayo – and people are fascinated by her beauty and fashion sense.

Ana is very active on social media and often shares glamorous pictures. In one photo, she’s seen wearing a white mini dress with full sleeves and a see-through crochet pattern. She styled the look with a small brown bag, looking chic and stylish. Her dress choices have impressed many online.

Ana’s bikini looks are also quite popular. In one post, she wore a purple and yellow bikini with a printed scarf, and in another, a yellow floral bikini paired with a summer hat – both highlighting her sizzling style.

She has also been seen in different but similar outfits. In one, she wore a black balloon-style short skirt with a black tank top. In another, she wore a red skirt with a matching top. Both looks featured the same pendant, and she completed her outfits with either sunglasses or a hat.

In yet another look, Ana stunned in a white strappy dress with pleated design details on the neckline and waist. She was also spotted in a cool and casual outfit – a black blazer with loose-fitting blue jeans, sunglasses on her head, and a black handbag.

One of her most admired looks features a white dress with strappy sleeves and fine black border details at the waist, bottom, and knee areas. She paired the dress with black heels and wore her wavy hair down, completing the elegant yet modern look.

While the truth behind the royal rumour may never be confirmed, Ana Pelayo has surely become a fashion icon in her own right – and the mystery around her relationship with Gavi is keeping fans curious.