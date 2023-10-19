Headlines

Man fakes heart attack in 20 restaurants after eating food for this bizarre reason, know here

The report said that the man had conned over 20 restaurants. However, he was caught last month when he was trying to evade paying a $37 bill.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

A 50-year-old man in Spain was arrested for faking heart attacks in 20 restaurants to evade paying the bill after eating food, according to Daily Loud. The man's photo has also been circulated among restaurants in the Blanca region as a warning. 

The report said that the man had conned over 20 restaurants. However, he was caught last month when he was trying to evade paying a $37 bill.

His 'modus operandi' was fairly simple. He would order food and drinks at the eateries and after eating, when he would be presented with the bill, he would theatrically fake a heart attack by clutching his chest and pretending to faint on the floor.

His performance would work on the restaurant staff until one day when it was seen through by a restaurant manager, who informed the police.

The man had called for an ambulance but instead, the police arrived, who seemed to have recognised him from previous run-ins in Alicante and then arrested him.

He had been arrested previously but since his bills were of small amounts, his crime was considered minor. However, this time several restaurant owners plan to team up and file a joint complaint which could land the man up to two years in jail.

 

