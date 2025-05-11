A Soviet-era spacecraft called Kosmos 482 crashed into the Earth, after days of speculation, the Russian space agency Roscosmos has confirmed. The 53-year-old Cold War-era Soviet satellite had been launched in 1972.

A Soviet-era spacecraft called Kosmos 482 crashed into the Earth on Saturday, after days of speculation around it, the Russian space agency Roscosmos has confirmed. The 53-year-old Cold War-era Soviet spaceship had been launched in 1972. The spacecraft's reentry took place at 2:24 am ET or 11:54 am Indian Standard Time (IST), 560 kilometers west of Middle Andaman Island in the Indian Ocean.

Crash confirmation

"The Kosmos-482 spacecraft, launched in 1972, ceased to exist, deorbiting and falling into the Indian Ocean. The descent of the spacecraft was monitored by the Automated Warning System for Hazardous Situations in Near-Earth Space," Roscosmos said in a statement on the Telegram app.

The European Space Agency's space debris office also confirmed that the spacecraft had re-entered the Earth's atmosphere after it failed to appear over a German radar station.

What went wrong with Kosmos 482

When launched in the early 1970s, Kosmos 482, weighing just under 500 kilograms, had malfunctioned during its journey to the planet Venus. A timer encountered an unexpected issue, resulting in early engine shutdown and trapping the spacecraft in the Earth's orbit for well over half a century.

After discovering that the satellite was about to crash, researchers had predicted the plunge between May 9 and May 13. Later, the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the ESA said that May 10 was the most likely date for the crash.