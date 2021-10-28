Headlines

Crew member does THIS after flight gets delayed - WATCH video

The incident took place on October 23, and the video has been viewed over 8,500 times on YouTube.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2021, 08:00 AM IST

A delayed flight certainly irks passengers but what if a crew member does something to make up for it?

A Southwest Airlines flight got delayed after their connecting flight from Baltimore, US. To compensate the bored and irritated passengers, a crew member sang a song right before take-off. The crew member sang Nat King Cole classic, L-O-V-E, albeit with a twist. The performance was captured on video and posted on the YouTube channel ViralHog.

“On my connecting Southwest flight out of Baltimore, we were delayed because the crew was coming in on a late flight and there was last-minute baggage to be loaded," said Samantha Searls, who recorded the footage. "Once we boarded the plane, we had to wait a while on the tarmac. So, one of the flight attendants decided to sing us a song right before it was finally time to give the safety briefing and take off.”

Malika Dudley, who also posted the video, captioned it: "Hope you get auntie Scooby on your next @southwest flight! This is her fifth flight here in Hawaii and she sure knows how to put a smile on your face! OGG > HNL on 10/08/19 - Mahalo for making all of us feel so much ALOHA!  #southwest #interisland".

Netizens dropped in comments to appreciate the crew member

Many people commented on the post to appreciate the gesture of the crew to entertain the passengers while they waited on the tarmac for take-off.

One user wrote: "I love the Southwest employees."

“This made my day, why isn't it viral,” said a person with the username “Real Demonic Possession”.

“Adorable,” said Karen Reaves.

