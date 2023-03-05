South Korean woman tries Indian food from Zomato's worst-rated restaurant in Jaipur, her reaction goes viral

Due to the influence of Indian cuisines outside of India, Indian cuisine is well-known worldwide. In an odd instance, a South Korean woman dined at the Jaipur restaurant with the lowest Zomato rating, despite the fact that many visitors travel to India to sample the best Indian cuisine.

She also uploaded a video of her response, which was not what you might have anticipated. Meggy Kim, an Instagram content maker, posted the now-viral video there. Meggy is seen in the video trying food at the worst-rated Jaipur eatery on Zomato. She placed an order for food at House of China. Meggy placed an order for a vegetarian thali and then began to eat it.

She tried eating some rice with curry. Meggy even ate mixed raita and dal with rice. She nevertheless devoured the entire thali, indicating that she liked the cuisine. "I finished everything. Maybe my taste is the worst," she smiled as she spoke.

Since being uploaded, the viral video has reached over 9 lakh views and more that 47,000 likes on social media. Caption of the viral video reads, “ZOMATO’s WORST RATED restaurant”. Over 200 internet users have left their reaction on the comment section of the video.

One wrote, "Foreigners are gonna like the worst food because even worse food has more spices than outside India". While another commented, “Indian food even worst rating is worth it...” One user appreciated her unique idea and said, “Wow Meggy you concepts are so innovative”.

