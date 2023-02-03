South Korean woman eats Pulse candy for first time, her reaction is now a viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: The general expectation when it comes to the taste of any toffee or candy is that it will be sweet. Several of the candies, however, are well known for their unusual, acidic flavours. These tangy candies are popular in India. There are many tangy candies popular in India, but the pulse candy has remained at the top. After hearing about the popularity of Pulse candy, a South Korean woman named Hyojeong Park decided to try it. She recorded and shared her witty experience on social media.

In the viral video, we can see her attempting to eat the Pulse candy. The woman informs her audience about the candy before taking a bite. She initially describes it as sweet and sour. However, when the candy's filling bursts into her mouth, she reacts humorously. "Indian candy makes me cry. Who recommended this to me." Hyojeong Park captioned the clip on Instagram.

Needless to mention, the video went crazy viral on social media as it amassed more than 1 million views. Netizens took to the comment section and shared their hilarious responses.

Take a look at some reactions below:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "ska pula me ye haal hai . agar apne india ke teek he aur khatte aur chtakedaar golgappe kha le to iska kya hi haal hoga" Another person said, "Indians used to took in our every bag or pocket...and eat it anywhere ... specially in travelling" A third person added, "Too much of drama this acting wasn't necessary you could have ate it silently."