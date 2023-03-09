South Korean chef makes delicious gujiyas in viral video, netizens say 'cha gaye guru'

screengrab

Viral video: The cuisine of India is diverse. One dish requires a variety of cooking methods, ingredients, and masalas. Many people struggle to find the right taste. Those who cook frequently, on the other hand, will find the recipe easy to follow. While we are all familiar with Indian cuisine, we may not expect a foreigner to prepare it expertly. You must be wondering why we are talking about this all of sudden. Well a video of a South Korean chef making delicious gujiyas and perfecting it has gone viral on social media. The clip is shared on Instagram by Chef Kim Jiyeol and it has impressed desi netizens.

In the now-viral clip, you can see Kim first preparing the dough of the gujiyas. He then prepares the filling. When both are ready, he fills this sweet snack, gives it a classic look, and fries it. “Hi happy #holi dear my friends !! Today I made #gujia The special sweet that eat in holi it's so nutty and delicious!! I hope you enjoy holi tomorrow! thanks !!” reads the video caption.

The video was posted on Instagram on March 8 and has received over 75,000 views. Desi netizens were wowed by his cooking abilities and poured their praises into the comment section.

Someone wrote, "I must say, you created the best absolute Indian momstyle with hands. It's amazing to see how our recipes have been authentically adapted."

"This looks so delicious!" said someone else. "SUPERB!" said another.