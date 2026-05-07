South Korea stuns world as humanoid robot 'Monk Gabi' bows at Jogyesa temple in Buddhist ceremony; video goes viral - Watch

South Korea introduced a humanoid robot monk named Gabi at Jogyesa Temple, where it participated in Buddhist rituals ahead of Buddha’s birthday, symbolizing the growing link between AI and cultural traditions.

South Korea has created a special cultural event by introducing the humanoid robot monk Gabi at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, who performed Buddhist ceremonies ahead of Buddha's birthday. The event created a unique yet growing connection between artificial intelligence technology and traditional religious practices, attracting attention from both technological experts and cultural observers.

A symbolic debut at Jogyesa Temple:

At Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, the robot monk, named Gabi, was officially unveiled during a ceremonial ordination event held ahead of Buddha’s birthday celebrations. About 130 cm in height, Gabi wore traditional Buddhist robes in grey and brown and was seated beside senior monks during the ceremony.

The robot folded its hands in prayer and bowed respectfully to the monks leading the proceedings during the ceremony. The monk wore a 108-bead rosary around his neck as a symbolic act which demonstrated the Buddhist teachings of discipline and spiritual purification. Gabi received a symbolic sticker instead of the traditional incense-burning ritual because the sticker represented Gabi's role as a non-human participant.

AI meets Buddhist tradition:

The robot Gabi represented South Korea’s first robot Buddhist monk, designed to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can interact with cultural and spiritual environments. According to reports from the ceremony, when asked by a monk whether it would devote itself to Buddhism, the robot responded, 'Yes, I will devote myself.' The programming of the robot's Gabi was encoded as human-like gestures, movements and responses, also allowing it to participate in rituals respectfully and symbolically, rather than as a conscious spiritual being.

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Technology and spirituality intersection:

After the debut of the robot, Gabi has sparked conversations about the evolving relationship between advanced technology and traditional belief systems. South Korea, known for its rapid advancements in robotics and AI, has increasingly integrated such technologies into public life, from education to service industries and now even cultural-religious demonstrations.