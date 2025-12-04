FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

Sourav Joshi's 'to-be-wife' Avantika Bhatt was a high school bully? This content creator makes SHOCKING allegations, netizens says, 'Tea Khud aa jaati hai...'

Popular YouTuber, Sourav Joshi is said to have gotten 'secretly' married to Avantika Bhatt in a private ceremony in Rishikesh in November 2025. Avantika Bhatt has kept herself away from the limelight. However, she has made headlines after a content creator, Anisha Mishra made bullying allegations.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 03:09 PM IST

Sourav Joshi's 'to-be-wife' Avantika Bhatt was a high school bully? This content creator makes SHOCKING allegations, netizens says, 'Tea Khud aa jaati hai...'
Popular YouTuber, Sourav Joshi is said to have gotten 'secretly' married to Avantika Bhatt in a private ceremony in Rishikesh in November 2025. Sourav Joshi confirmed that his wedding festivities have started after he shared few glimpses of his 'haldi' ceremony on his Instagram. However, he has not shared his wedding photos. For the unversed, Sourav Joshi is a well-known personality and he has over 37 million subscribers on YouTuber, where he posts daily vlogs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sourav Joshi revealed his fiancée's Avantika Bhatt's face to his YouTube fans in mid-November 2025, by posting photos with her on his Instagram. While Sourav Joshi is a full time daily vlogger, Avantika Bhatt has kept herself away from the limelight. However, she has made headlines after a content creator, Anisha Mishra made bullying allegations on her on Instagram.

Who is Avantika Bhatt and why is she in the centre of bullying controversy?

Avantika Bhatt, hails from Uttarakhand and her father is an astrologer. She is best known to people as Sourav Joshi's fiancée. She found herself in the middle of internet backlash after content creator Anisha Mishra, who goes by username @anisha.mishraaa, with 18K followers, shared a reel on her Instagram that read, 'They said Karma is real look at your high school bullies now. Not really, mine is getting married to Saurav Joshi...' She captioned it as 'Not everyone gets justice Ig' Fans were quick to notice it and started bombing her with questions regarding it.

Replying to the questions, she answered that she was bullied by Saurav Joshi's 'to-be-wife' as she was ;too-skinny' and her hair were 'not straight like others.' She alleged that she was scared of he rand avoided any eye-contact with her. She even said that, “I used to lock myself in the prayer room and question God as to why I wasn’t normal like other kids." She claimed that she was emotionally troubled due to this bullying. However, DNA India could not verify the claims made by this content creator. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Internet reacts

One user said, 'Spill?' (Implying that she wanted to know the 'TEA', which means gossips in GenZ lingo)

Other user said, 'So all victims really do become the most beautiful people to walk the planet.'

Third user said, 'Tea khud aa jaati hai mere paas. Love my feed.'

Fourth say, 'Where’s my popcorn.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
