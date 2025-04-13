We know Sachin Tendulkar, the God of cricket, as an all-rounder player who smashed centuries after centuries and being talked about only his field performances, but as much as he was the centre of attraction on field and being talked about the most, he was equally a private person in his real life. We know him as a quiet person in his real life. However, as opposed to this image, his peer Saurav Ganguly opened an unheard chapter of his life.

Saurav Ganguly has become the Director of Cricket for JSW Sports, this includes Delhi Capitals' IPL and Women's Premier League teams.

Saurav Ganguly appeared in a video interview with a YouTuber and influencer, where he reminisced about an incident with Sachin Tendulkar. Ganguly said that once the Indian team had gone to Kenya where they sat for eating. Dada then said that the restaurant served different types of meat including crocodile meat. “Sachin knew that I would not eat crocodile meat. But he asked the chef to cook crocodile meat in a delicious way and serve it on the table calling it ‘chicken meat’. The chef served the dish on the table and we ate it. I did not know what it was. When he asked me I said it was really tasty and the chicken here is so good. Then he revealed it was crocodile meat.”

The cricketer’s story grabbed the attention of the youtuber completely who asked for his reaction on this. Ganguly replied that he did not react as he feared being ousted from the team.

However, Sachin has played pranks with a few of the cricket players in the past including RCB’s Virat Kohli. He has pranked Saurav Ganguly in a different incident as well where he along with some of the teammates convinced him of some allegations Ganguly made on them. However, the two former cricket players share a great friendship and mutual trust and respect.