'Sorry for your loss': Woman's resignation letter to boss in form of bereavement card

These days employees working in offices are often seen unhappy with their bosses and this has become a common trend. Often employees don't get along with their bosses. A saying goes, "People Don't Leave Bad Jobs, They Leave Bad Bosses."

Well, that was certainly the case for a woman on Reddit who was so fed up with her boss that she quit her job with a thought-provoking resignation letter that has now gone viral. The woman handed over her resignation letter in the form of a 'sorry for your loss' bereavement card.

The woman who is identified as Amber took to Reddit to post a picture of the letter and it has gone viral. An international media reported that Amber worked as an electrician but quit her job as she was tired of her superior's behaviour. The woman sent him a condolence card that read 'sorry for your loss'. It further read, "It's me, I leave in two weeks."

The woman has received a better job offer with higher pay and benefits, the media further reported. "I received a job offer today for a dollar more than I asked for, my own van, and they'll sponsor me for school," Amber wrote. "It wasn't like this when I first started. It's just gone downhill like this over the past few years," she added.

The woman also revealed how her boss reacted to receiving the resignation letter. "He didn't tell me to leave so that means he wants me to work out my two weeks. He also didn't ask why I'm leaving," she said.