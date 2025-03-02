In a recent video, Sonu Sood visited a Chennai street-side food stall owned by Shanti, highlighting the affordability of the delicious South Indian dishes. He showcased the stall's menu, revealing that three idlis and two vadas priced for only Rs 35, with Shanti offering him a discount of Rs 30.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, known for his humanitarian work, recently visited a street-side food stall in Chennai, highlighting his commitment to uplifting small businesses. He shared his experience on Instagram, even attempting to make dosa himself, writing, "Meri Idli Sambar Ki Dukaan (My idli sambar shop)."

The actor actively promotes small businesses across India, sharing their stories on social media to help them gain recognition and support. His recent visit to Chennai, where he sampled delicious South Indian dishes, further showcases his dedication to fostering local entrepreneurship.

Sonu Sood then took on the role of chef, attempting to make dosa himself, playfully doubling the price of a plain dosa from Rs 15 to Rs 30. He then served the dosa to his team, further emphasising the light-hearted nature of his visit.

Since being the shared the video has gone viral on the internet. Till now the video has garnered over 3 million views with more than 2 lakh likes and numerous comments.

One user wrote, "The real man on earth." Another wrote, "Mashallah bhai aap bahut acche insan ho Allah aapko salamat rakhe"

A third user humorously asked him to pack one dosa, ""Anna ek massala dosa parcel."

This is not the first time when the Dangle-fame actor has done something like this. Last year, Sonu Sood visited Kumari Aunty, a renowned food vendor in Hyderabad, praising her entrepreneurial spirit and hard work. He highlighted her as a self-made woman and a shining example of women's empowerment, emphasizing her dedication to providing for her family.

During his visit to Kumari Aunty's food stall, Sonu Sood inquired about the prices of the vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis, learning that they cost Rs 80 and Rs 120 respectively. As a vegetarian, he opted for the vegetarian thali and jokingly asked for a discount. In a heartwarming gesture, Kumari Aunty offered him the thali for free.