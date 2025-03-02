VIRAL
In a recent video, Sonu Sood visited a Chennai street-side food stall owned by Shanti, highlighting the affordability of the delicious South Indian dishes. He showcased the stall's menu, revealing that three idlis and two vadas priced for only Rs 35, with Shanti offering him a discount of Rs 30.
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, known for his humanitarian work, recently visited a street-side food stall in Chennai, highlighting his commitment to uplifting small businesses. He shared his experience on Instagram, even attempting to make dosa himself, writing, "Meri Idli Sambar Ki Dukaan (My idli sambar shop)."
The actor actively promotes small businesses across India, sharing their stories on social media to help them gain recognition and support. His recent visit to Chennai, where he sampled delicious South Indian dishes, further showcases his dedication to fostering local entrepreneurship.
In a recent video, Sonu Sood visited a Chennai street-side food stall owned by Shanti, highlighting the affordability of the delicious South Indian dishes. He showcased the stall's menu, revealing that three idlis and two vadas priced for only Rs 35, with Shanti offering him a discount of Rs 30.
Sonu Sood then took on the role of chef, attempting to make dosa himself, playfully doubling the price of a plain dosa from Rs 15 to Rs 30. He then served the dosa to his team, further emphasising the light-hearted nature of his visit.
Since being the shared the video has gone viral on the internet. Till now the video has garnered over 3 million views with more than 2 lakh likes and numerous comments.
One user wrote, "The real man on earth." Another wrote, "Mashallah bhai aap bahut acche insan ho Allah aapko salamat rakhe"
A third user humorously asked him to pack one dosa, ""Anna ek massala dosa parcel."
This is not the first time when the Dangle-fame actor has done something like this. Last year, Sonu Sood visited Kumari Aunty, a renowned food vendor in Hyderabad, praising her entrepreneurial spirit and hard work. He highlighted her as a self-made woman and a shining example of women's empowerment, emphasizing her dedication to providing for her family.
During his visit to Kumari Aunty's food stall, Sonu Sood inquired about the prices of the vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis, learning that they cost Rs 80 and Rs 120 respectively. As a vegetarian, he opted for the vegetarian thali and jokingly asked for a discount. In a heartwarming gesture, Kumari Aunty offered him the thali for free.
IND vs NZ Champions Trophy: Glenn Phillips' incredible flying catch leaves Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma stunned - Watch
Anil Ambani's loan account fraud classification case: Bomby HC asks former billionaire to...
'Some youths harassed my daughter in Maharashtra', alleges union minister, CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts
Ananya Panday stuns in sultry black and lavender bodycon dress, see pics
Everything 'changa' with Shashi Tharoor and Congress? Rahul Gandhi shares cryptic post amid rift buzz
BIG blow to Ratan Tata's TCS, ahead of annual salary hikes, company loses Rs 109211 crore due to...
Rekha's latest photos in gorgeous Kanjeevaram saree takes the internet by storm, Manish Malhotra calls her 'style icon'
Day before civic polls, Congress worker’s body found in suitcase in Haryana’s Rohtak
Ex VP of major tech company reveals why senior officials opposes remote work, says this about work life balance
TMKOC’s Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta latest photoshoot with her buttons open burns the internet
Sonu Sood makes dosa at street-side food stall in Chennai, urges fans to support small business, watch viral video
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu wants India to learn THIS from China, says, 'there is a lot to learn from their...'
BSP chief Mayawati takes BIG decision, removes nephew Akash Anand from all party posts
Meet foreign cricketer with a strong Bollywood connection, played with Sachin Tendulkar, wrote song in flat 30 minutes, he is...
World's richest city has 350000 millionaires, 60 billionaires, not Mumbai, Delhi, Paris, London, Tokyo, Beijing, Miami, Doha, Riyadh, it is...
Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga say becoming IAS is easier than becoming filmmaker? Fires back at Vikas Divyakirti's Animal criticism
Donald Trump’s move to make English an official language, repeals THIS action by former president Bill Clinton, says ‘it will make the US...’
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra make FIRST public appearance together after announcing pregnancy, jet off for vacation: Watch
Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone dies in tragic car crash
India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head records in ICC events ahead of clash in Dubai
This actor, Rajesh Khanna’s ‘brother’, failed to find success in films, never got married, died at a young age due to..., he was...
You can no longer take a walk for free in THIS Delhi park; DDA to charge Rs…
What was this UFC belt doing at Donald Trump-Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet at White House? Truth is...
Meet man, who was ‘factory of ideas’ by Warren Buffett, his ‘good decision’ might succeed Berkshire owner, his net worth is Rs...
Vidya Balan debunks AI-generated videos, issues urgent warning: 'I have no involvement...'
Noida Authority imposes Rs 5000 fine for plastic sale, use; check what's banned and what's allowed
When Manish Malhotra badmouthed Priyanka Chopra to Karan Johar after disagreement on Dostana set: 'Usse chutkara...'
Cheerleaders rush off stage after 'shooting scare' at Dallas event, watch viral video
Woman sub-inspector suspended in Bihar for THIS reason, is accused of making videos during...
OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's BIG revelation about his hotels: 'I personally clean...'
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka wears Valentino shimmery dress for night out with Akash Ambani, it is worth Rs...
Meet man, who was once wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, recipient of Padma Bhushan, now stays in rented flat due to...
CSK batting coach Michael Hussey reveals SHOCKING thing about MS Dhoni, says star better left him sit like 'stunned mullet' due to...
Asaduddin Owaisi criticises UP CM Yogi Adityanath over Urdu remark, BJP reacts: 'Opposition is against...'
Abrar Ahmed shares cryptic post for Virat Kohli days after Champions Trophy match, says 'his greatness as a cricketer...'
Meet actor who got divorced ‘because of a dog’, was separated from wife in just 3 years; he is…
India’s oldest road connects THESE three neighbouring countries, covers a distance of...
Meet Oksana Markarova whose video from Donald Trump-Volodymyr Zelenskyy clash went viral
Former India coach Rahul Dravid reveals how AI can be used in cricket, says will be able to predict...
Delhi govt introduces new rules, admission in schools for THESE categories will be done through...
Did 3 civilian planes violate airspace over Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort? Report claims...
Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq challenges BCCI, questions India's credibility: 'If you are really a good team...'
Shah Rukh Khan, Dalip Tahil, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher play cricket in throwback photo: 'Weren't just Baazigars...'
Microsoft Outlook down: Users suspect hacking, company cites THIS reason
PayTm gets Rs 6110000000 ED notice over..., company fights back saying...
KL Rahul's BIG tribute to Virat Kohli ahead of his 300th ODI: 'Words fall short to describe...'
Sunita Ahuja shares her FIRST post after sparking divorce rumours with Govinda, drops photo with...
‘Determined to end Russia’s...’ UK commits ‘unwavering support’ to Ukraine, signs USD 2.84 billion loan deal after fallout with US
Sandeep Reddy Vanga defends Animal from 'no cops world' logic, LEAKS main twist of Animal Park: 'There is a guy who...'
Israel agrees to temporary US-backed Ramadan, Passover truce: Here's what we know so far
India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand match
JEE topper Saksham Jindal shares KEY tip for cracking exam: 'There is no need for any...'
Do sweet potatoes worsen diabetes? Experts weigh in
'Repackaged SOTY': Here's how netizens react to Ibrahim Ali's 'Nadaaniyan' trailer
Meet IAS officer, battled with hearing and speech impairment, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., he is...
Meet actress who became overnight sensation with debut film, was bullied by Subhash Ghai, survived car accident, battled cancer, she is...
RCB-W vs DC-W, WPL 2025: Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen fifties guide Delhi Capitals to 9-wicket win vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Rahul Bose brings his own chair to film sets but there's a very sad story behind it
IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli set to create world record, will become first player to achieve THIS massive feat
Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftaar timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other cities
Sanjay Manjrekar ends Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli debate in ODI cricket with unfiltered verdict
Metro In Dino delayed: Is Anurag Basu prioritising Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's film? Aditya Roy-Sara Ali Khan's movie won't release before...
Nita Ambani exudes glamour in red-black fur jacket, outshines Isha Ambani's casual look in New York
Govinda's son Yashvardhan, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani recreate Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, fans say 'cast them now'
BAD News for TCS employees! Ratan Tata's firm to roll out salary hikes lowest in four years; know what is expected increment
BJP to roll out Rs 2,500 scheme in Delhi on Women's Day? Virendra Sachdeva hints, 'Let date of March 8 come...'
Delhiites' mixed reactions to government's decision to ban old vehicles to curb air pollution: 'If well-maintained...'
SA vs ENG, Champions Trophy: South Africa qualify for semis with 7-wicket win vs England in Karachi
Mika Singh slams 'out of work' actors Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, recalls how their 'drama' made him regret to be....
Kabir Singh meets Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga was 'convinced' to add Shahid Kapoor in Ranbir Kapoor's film, reveals why he dropped idea
India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy: Head-to-head record and stats in ODIs - All you need to know
Watch: Pakistani groundsman slips, falls while clearing waterlogged field in AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy match
Kiara Advani reveals what qualities of Kareena Kapoor she wants in her daughter
Good news for Delhi-NCR! Ghaziabad airport kickstarts flights to Goa, Bengaluru and Kolkata; check schedules here
Ramadan Kareem 2025: Best Ramzaan Mubarak wishes, messages, images and quotes for loved once
Champions Trophy 2025: Indian batter Shreyas Iyer makes heartwarming gesture for net bowler Jaskiran Singh - Watch
Amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni controversy, Taylor Swift has found friend in THIS star?
Ramadan 2025: Crescent moon sighted in India; fasting to begin on March 2
IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: What happened the last time India faced New Zealand in an ICC competition?
Mark Zuckerberg recreates Benson Boone’s blue jumpsuit look at wife Priscilla Chan’s 40th birthday
Sandeep Reddy Vanga has advised Shahid Kapoor to not do remakes after Kabir Singh, here's why
Nadaaniyan trailer: Khushi Kapoor rents Ibrahim Ali Khan as boyfriend in 'tried and tested' love story, Jugal Hansraj, Mahima Chaudhry leave netizens surprised
What is 'brain mapping' system Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance using for IPL 2025, will it...
'Important for people in Ukraine to know that...': President Zelenskyy after heated showdown with US counterpart Trump
Dabba Cartel review: Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Sunil Grover’s thrilling drug tale on Netflix
Is Sara Ali Khan holidaying in Iceland with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Bajwa? Reddit user shares proof
Rasha Thadani calls Alia Bhatt 'ma'am' reveals her age during superstar's debut Student Of The Year: 'She is..'
'No fuel for old vehicles in Delhi': BJP government's new rules to curb air pollution, effective from...
Archana Puran Singh opens up about her struggling days: 'walked to auditions to save.....'
Uttarakhand Avalanche: Death toll rises to four, 50 workers rescued so far
'Couldn't handle 30 mins rainfall...': Fans roast Pakistan with memes after rain washes out AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy clash in Lahore
Meet Nasir Shaikh: Struggling wedding photographer turned amateur filmmaker, whose life inspired Zoya Akhtar's Superboys of Malegaon
RCB-W vs DC-W, Match 14 WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Farhan Akhtar to start filming Ranveer Singh's Don 3 later this year; Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's Jee Le Zaraa 'will depend on...'
Meet Lekha Washington, Imran Khan's girlfriend whom he met during lockdown, she left her acting career at a high, now works as...
Akash Ambani joins debate over work-life balance, says 'I don't think about it...'
How can India avoid facing Australia in Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals?
RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Women