Punjab: Sonic boom triggers panic in Ludhiana, authorities explain what it was | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

People in Punjab's Ludhiana noticed two loud rumbling noises during an incident that occurred on Thursday. Around one o'clock in the afternoon, the first rumble was audible, and three hours later, at four, another boom was heard. While some people thought it might have been a cloud, others thought it might have been a sonic boom.

As soon as the sound was heard, curious locals immediately began posting messages on social media to check to see if everyone had also heard the sound.

The Tribune received confirmation from Kaustubh Sharma, the commissioner of police in Ludhiana, that the noise was caused by sonic booms and there was no explosion. According to Sharma, the first loud boom was heard around 1 pm, and the second one was heard at 4 pm. "We got it checked and it seemed it was just a sonic boom," he said.

It is understandable that the explosions sparked alarm, and many people called the police helpline to inquire about what had actually occurred.

Initially, a post about it was uploaded on the Instagram page called "1000thingsinludhiana." Many Instagram users who commented on the page claimed to have heard the sound twice.

But this isn't the first time something similar has happened in the nation. Such occurrences have been previously witnessed in Bengaluru. Similar circumstances occurred in August 2018 when windows rattled and residents in a number of South Bengaluru neighbourhoods heard a loud sound. State disaster management officials had to publicly convince the public that it was not an earthquake because of the level of panic.

What is the sonic boom?

Sonic booms are powerful noises that resemble explosions. Any object that moves through the air more quickly than the speed of sound creates shock waves that are the source of it.

