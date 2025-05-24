Influencer Sonam Chhabra was one of the many Indian celebrities who attended the prestigious Cannes 2025 this year, grabbing eyeballs with her outfit which paid a tribute to the Indian army. Notably, her outfit involved a long cape, mentioning some of the brutal terror attacks in India.

Influencer Sonam Chhabra was one of the many Indian celebrities who attended the prestigious Cannes 2025 this year, grabbing eyeballs with her outfit which paid a tribute to the Indian army. Notably, her outfit involved a long cape, mentioning some of the brutal terror attacks in India including - Mumbai 2008, Uri, Pulwama and Pahalgam.

Although her outfit aimed at honouring the Indian soldiers, it seemingly did not sit well with netizens who accused the influencer of "insulting" the Indian army. A content creator, named Priyanshu Goel, posted a video of Sonam's Cannes appearance on Instagram.

"This isn’t a tribute. It’s a costume. At Cannes 2024, Sonam Chhabra walked the red carpet wearing a gown embroidered with India’s worst terror attacks — Mumbai, Uri, Pulwama, Pahalgam — and called it a 'tribute' to our soldiers.", Goel captioned the post.

He also attached a screengrab of the comments Sonam had received post her Cannes appearance where netizens were calling her out for her looks.

"No silence. No dignity. Just designer drama in the name of sacrifice. The internet called it out. And rightfully so.When fashion starts using martyrs as props, someone needs to speak up. What do you think — tribute or PR stunt?" he added.

Here's how netizens reacted

"what on mind that designer had, only god knows!!!" an user commented.

Another user wrote, "This is definitely not an appropriate way to pay tribute".

A third joined, "PR stunt".