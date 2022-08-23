Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Sonali Phogat passed away, netizens respond to the leader's tragic death

BJP Leader and Tik-Tok star, Sonali Phogat died in Goa due to heart attack on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Sonali Phogat passed away, netizens respond to the leader's tragic death
Sonali Phogat passed away, netizens respond to the leader's tragic death
Sonali Phogat, BJP leader and Tik-Tok star died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night. The 41-year-old leader had expressed discomfort to her team on Monday, and she was later transported to the hospital. The postmortem is currently being performed, and the neighbourhood police are on their way to the hospital. 
 
Phogat’s latest video on Instagram, which was posted sometime before her death where she is seen covering her face with a pink dupatta and is acting on Mohammad Rafi’s song ‘Rukh se jara nikab to hata do mere hazoor...’. She received thousands plus likes on the post with people’s comments- “Om Shanti, RIP, etc” and many appreciations for being a young leader of Haryana. She had also changed her profile picture on Twitter. 
 
Phogat had been to Goa with a few of her employees. She had contested the 2019 Haryana assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently transferred from Congress Party to BJP. 
 
Sonali Phogat had posted a video about the same on Instagram and received lots of love from the audience. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.